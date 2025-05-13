LICHFIELD’S Finlay Lines will represent the UK when he makes his debut in the FIA Karting Academy Trophy in Spain.

It follows a successful 2024 season, where the city youngsters secured the Rotax O Plate and the IAME E Plate, as well as finishing runner-up in both the Rotax MiniMax 950 and IAME Waterswift classes of the British Karting Championships.

He concluded the year by successfully defending the Whilton Mill Kart Club Championship for a second consecutive year.

At the beginning of 2025, Motorsport UK – the governing body motorsport in this country – began its search for a representative to participate in the junior class of the FIA Karting Academy Trophy – leading to Lines’ selection.

He will now compete as the sole junior class representative for the nation in three events in Spain, Germany and Italy.

Former winners include Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc and Formula 2 driver Richard Verschoor. Other notable names who have taken part include current IndyCar driver Rinus Veekay and former Team UK entrant Ben Barnicoat, who has gone on to become a successful sports car driver.

The event in Valencia from Friday (15th May) to Sunday will be livestreamed on the FIA Karting Championship YouTube channel.