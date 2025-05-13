PLANS for additional trains to and from Lichfield have been unveiled.

The Midlands Rail Hub proposals would see an extra two trains an hour in each direction on the Cross City Line.

The measures have been unveiled as part of a raft of improvements aimed at delivering a “massive step change in rail transport in the Midlands”.

If the schemes go ahead, bosses say they would create millions of additional seats for passengers in Lichfield.

Andy Clark, head of rail at Midlands Connect, said:

“The benefits of the Midlands Rail Hub will be felt by millions of people across the Midlands and beyond. “Being able to run faster, more frequent services and deliver 20 million extra seats is the definition of a win-win project. “The Midlands Rail Hub is our flagship project at Midlands Connect, and we are working to deliver massive benefits to all corners of the Midlands.”

The Midlands Rail Hub project was unveiled in 2024 with a £123million funding pot from Government to design a “transformational upgrade project” for transport services in the region.

Among the projects earmarked at the outset was a bid to create a turn up and go service on the Cross City Line.

Speaking at the time, Maria Machancoses, chief executive of Midlands Connect which is behind the Midlands Rail Hub plans, said:

“The Midlands Rail Hub programme is the result of years of collaboration and determination by cross-party leaders from all corners of the Midlands.”