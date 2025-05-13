PLANS have been unveiled for changes to a Lichfield pub ahead of it reopening this summer.

The Bittersuite, on Upper St John Street, has applied for planning permission to demolish an existing outbuilding to create a car park and beer garden, as well as creating a first floor extension.

The plans would also see the upstairs converted into a manager’s accommodation.

The closure of the pub was announced in January, before Black Country Ales revealed in March that it had taken on the building with a view to reopen it.

No changes are planned to the outside of the historic building, although it is proposed that the pub will revert to its original name – The Bridge Tavern.

Documents submitted with the application said that the changes were essential for the long-term sustainability of the venue:

“The future viability of The Bittersuite relies on the applicant’s investment in this site. “The proposal seeks to vastly improve the interior layout of the building and bring the first floor back into use by providing accommodation for a family to live in. “There is an existing small, flat roof extension to the rear which currently occupies some of the toilets. This extension will be replaced with a bigger flat roof extension in order to improve the toilets. “The proposal protects and enhances the historic significance of the city and its setting Tthe pub will be renamed The Bridge Tavern and there are no proposed changes to the frontage of the building, which is adjacent to the Grade II listed railway bridge.”