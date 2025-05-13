A ONE-MAN show in Lichfield will explore the true story of an openly-gay survivor of the Titanic.

Russell Lucas will bring his show Third Class: A Titanic Story to the Garrick on 21st June.

It follows the story of Edward Dorking who survived both the tragedy in the Atlantic and two world wars.

Russell said:

“Third Class: A Titanic Story s not the popular Titanic narrative but a true story of an openly-gay steerage man. “It discusses class, wealth, establishment, upbringing, received narratives, and includes music, projection, dialogue, and historical facts. “Edward Dorking, having survived the tragedy and fought in two world wars, was taken down by alcoholism – arguably caused by what we would now call PTSD from the sinking. “The story set in 1954 and reverses narratives backwards and forwards to 1912 as he unpacks his thoughts on living in the underbelly of society. “It also delves into the culture of picking over everything Titanic.”

Tickets are £14.50 and are available by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.