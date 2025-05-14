PEOPLE who need advice on cost of living issues and wellbeing are being invited to a drop-in session in Lichfield.

The event will be held at District Council House on Frog Lane between 9.30am and 11.30am tomorrow (15th May).

Members of the council’s tax and benefits and housing teams will be in attendance along with representatives from the Job Centre, Citizens Advice Bureau, Lichfield District Community and Voluntary Service and Lichfield Foodbank.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, Cllr Richard Cox, said:

“The drop-in sessions offer support to residents challenged by the cost of living and are manned by experts from a range of organisations trained in giving useful advice and guidance. “If you need help, please come along to Thursday’s session.”

There will also be digital support for anyone who needs help accessing or navigating online forms.