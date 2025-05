A TRIBUTE to the music of Eric Clapton is coming to a Lichfield pub this weekend.

The Journeymen will be at The Feathers on Saturday (17th May).

A spokesperson said:

“The band provide a refreshing take on the classics from Eric Clapton, with covers ranging from the days of John Mayall’s blue breakers to the present day.”

Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free, with the band on stage from 9pm.