CAMPAIGNERS are stepping up efforts to get a new pump track built in Burntwood.

The facility would feature a track with banked turns and rolling bumps for use by bikes, skateboards and scooters.

The call for it to be built at Chasewater were highlighted during the Stephen Sutton Ride Out event, with those behind the proposals meeting local residents and politicians to highlight the value of such a track.

Rachel Stackhouse, who has spearheaded the campaign, said:

“I was inspired to push for this by my son who loves to go on pump tracks on his BMX. “As every parent knows, getting kids outside and doing exercise is really important, so we need the right facilities in our community to make it happen. “The county council are spending £7million on redeveloping the Chasewater site to promote ‘healthy activities in a natural setting’ – this would use just a small fraction of this and would get more kids away from screens, out in nature and doing sport.”

The proposals have also received backing from Cllr Jacob Marshall, deputy leader of Lichfield City Council, who said the scheme would be a boost for the wider area too.

“Young people need more things to do in our community and the redevelopment of the

Chasewater site is the perfect opportunity to enhance our offer. “I call on the county council to work with the campaign to make this proposal happen.”

The campaigners are urging people to support their efforts by signing a petition online.