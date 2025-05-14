THE Liberal Democrats say a decision not to install one of their councillors as chair of Lichfield District Council was “a real lost opportunity”.

Cllr Andrew Rushton had been proposed for the role, with Labour group leader Cllr Sue Woodward seconding.

But the Conservatives put forward their own candidate – Cllr Keith Vernon – who won a vote 23-21.

Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Lib Dem group, said he was disappointed not to see last year’s vice-chair given the opportunity to step up to the main role.

“Unfortunately that vote was lost with Conservative, independent and Reform councillors not voting for Cllr Rushton. “That decision is a real lost opportunity because it would have meant a young chair leading the council. “Cllr Rushton is in his early twenties and having a young person as chair would have been so good for the image of the council and made our council look more relevant to our community. “And he had been a very committed vice-chair, so it was pure politics that blocked this decision.”

Cllr Andrew Rushton added:

“I am disappointed by this vote. “I found the role of vice-chair very rewarding and was relishing the opportunity to help connect better with our younger generation as chair. “While politics stopped this, I look forward to continuing to represent the young folk of Lichfield district.”

The vote means that Cllr Vernon will chair the council for the coming year.

He was proposed for the role by Cllr Philip Whitehouse, who said:

“Cllr Keith Vernon has been on district council for two years and has proven himself to be a very able councillor. “His previous background before local politics was as a dentist, so he’s used to dealing with large numbers of people and those in difficult circumstances – that is shown in the way he communicates.”

Cllr Vernon said becoming chair was a “huge honour”.

“I would like to thank the councillors for their support. “I and my consort will continue to represent the council with dignity and propriety. “I would like to thank the outgoing chair, Cllr Ann Hughes, for everything that she has done and for admirably carrying out her duties representing the council over the past 18 months. I hope I can emulate everything she has done.”