A FORMER pupil at a specialist dyslexia school in Lichfield is flying high after graduating with a first-class honours degree – and embarking on his commercial pilot training.

Harry Baller joined Maple Hayes Hall School after struggling in mainstream education following his dyslexia diagnosis.

But after succeeding at the school, he has now graduated with his degree in aerospace engineering and aircraft maintenance from Coventry University with the highest grade percentage in his class.

And he has now passed the entrance exam for for pilots’ school, Leading Edge.

Harry said:

“I still have dyslexia, but no longer suffer from it. “None of this would have been possible without Maple Hayes. They taught me not just about learning, but about perseverance, patience, and the power of believing in oneself.”

Following completion of his pilot training, Harry will take up a role with British Airways.

Dr Daryl Brown, co-principal at Maple Hayes Hall School, said:

“Harry’s journey from struggling with basic literacy to achieving the highest grades in his university class demonstrates how our unique teaching approach can transform lives. “We’re incredibly proud of Harry and excited to see him pursue his dream of becoming a commercial pilot.”