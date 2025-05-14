A CHOIR from Lichfield Cathedral have joined other groups for a performance at St Paul’s Cathedral.

They appeared as part of the Clergy Support Trust Festival, which brings together different cathedral choirs to celebrate the charity’s work.

The Lichfield Cathedral choir sang alongside groups from Bradford Cathedral and St Paul’s Cathedral at the event.

The Revd Canon Andrew Stead, Precentor at Lichfield Cathedral, said,

“We are delighted that our choir was invited to be part of this year’s festival. “It is a great honour for our choristers and lay vicars to sing on such an occasion – and it is a privilege to support the important and vital work that Clergy Support Trust does in supporting the ministry and mission of the church.”

The trust was established in 1655 to support destitute clergy – a role it continues to this day, offering grants and services for household essentials to things such as mobility aids and counselling.

The Revd Ben Cahill-Nicholls, chief executive of Clergy Support Trust, said:

“Whether being alongside those in need by running food banks and visiting the sick and lonely, or helping families celebrate joyful times at christenings and weddings, clergy are at the heart of their communities. “Through the trust’s support for clergy families with financial, physical and mental health, clergy are then in turn able to support others with the challenges they are facing.”