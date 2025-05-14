Lichfield City Ladies

LICHFIELD City Ladies will host trials as the club looks to grow the women’s section for the 2025-26 season.

Potential players are invited to attend the Trade Tyre Community Stadium session from 11.45am to 2pm on 29th June.

A spokesperson said:

“As one season ends, the hard work for the next begins.

“We’re inviting ambitious and committed players to join us on our journey as we continue to grow.

“Whether you’re seeking a fresh challenge, a supportive environment, or a team pushing to compete at a higher level, we want to see what you can bring to Lichfield City – and what we as a club can do for you.”

People can register their interest by completing an online form.

