PEOPLE can enjoy a hands-on planting and afternoon tea event at a Shenstone garden centre.

Dobbies is hosting the season workshop on 20th and 24th May.

Visitors will spend 90 minutes with specialists for a demonstration as well as a question and answer session.

Each participant will create and take away a bespoke planted container before enjoying afternoon tea.

Claire Bishop, Dobbies’ senior houseplant buyer and chair of assessors at the RHS Chelsea Garden Show, said:

“We are excited to be celebrating 160 years of helping British gardeners to grow by bringing this new event to our Shenstone store. “Our planting and afternoon tea events have been really popular with our customers and it’s been fantastic to have one that celebrates RHS Chelsea Flower Show. “I’ve loved selecting the plants and hope those attending enjoy creating their own seasonal containers that they can take home and enjoy.”

Tickets are £45. For booking details visit www.dobbies.com/events.