THE hits of The Beautiful South and The Housemartins will be performed at a gig in Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will welcome The Beautiful Couch on 6th June.

First formed in 2002, the tribute band have performed across the country at venues including The Cavern, the MKM Stadium and Manchester Bowlers Arena.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“The Beautiful Couch have a huge reputation in the tribute band world – a fab night of music awaits at The Hub.”

Tickets are £21 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.