THE next film to be screened by Burntwood Afternoon Cinema has been confirmed.

Conclave will be shown at Burntwood Memorial Hall at 2pm on 20th May.

The Oscar-winning political thriller, starring Ralph Fiennes, follows the story of the appointment of a new Pope.

Tickets cost £5 and can be booked by visiting the Lichfield Garrick website or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.