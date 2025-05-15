A COUNCILLOR who voted against an increase to allowances at Lichfield District Council says the the money could be better spent elsewhere.

Members of the local authority backed an independent remuneration panel’s proposals to take their basic allowance up from £4,214 to £5,067 a year.

Those holding additional roles will also see changes to the additional amounts they receive.

Role 2024 allowance 2025-26 indepdent remuneration panel proposal Basic allowance £4,214 £5,067 Leader £12,641 £15,201 Deputy leader £7,585 £9,121 (payment currently for deputy leader/cabinet member shared role) Cabinet members £6,952 £8,361 Planning committee chair £6,320 £7,089 Planning committee vice-chair £1,589 £1,772 Regulatory and licensing committee chair £2,529 £3,800 Regulatory and licensing vice-chair £632 £760 Overview and scrutiny committee chair £2,529 £5,067 Overview and scrutiny committee vice-chair £632 £1,013 Audit committee chair (£1,589 payment of previously for chair role on audit and member standards committee) £3,040 Audit committee vice-chair (£632 payment previously for vice-chair role on audit and member standards committee) £608 Standards committee chair (£1,589 payment of previously for chair role on audit and member standards committee) £1,520 Standards committee vice-chair (£632 payment previously for vice-chair role on audit and member standards committee) £304 Chair of council £2,885 £3,800 Vice-chair of council £721 £760 Employment committee chair £1,589 £1,520 Employment committee vice-chair £632 £304 Principal opposition group leader £2,885 (principal minority group leader) £4,560 Principal opposition group deputy leader £721 (principal minority group deputy leader £912 Shadow cabinet members N/A £684 Leader of minority opposition group (minimum five members) N/A £760

But Cllr Matthew Wallens, new Reform UK candidate for Curborough ward, said he had voted against the move

He added that he would donate the increase to local charities after disagreeing with the recommendations.

“I’m deeply disappointed by the decision to raise the allowance for district councillors at a time when so many people are struggling with the cost of living. “It sends the wrong message when public money is handed to members – some of whom only turn up once in a blue moon – while families across our district are cutting back on essentials. “I was the only councillor who voted against the allowance rise. “I believe this money could be far better spent supporting frontline services or helping those in genuine need. “As a matter of principle, I will be donating any extra allowance I receive as a result of this rise to local charities where it can actually make a difference.”