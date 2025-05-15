A COUNCILLOR who voted against an increase to allowances at Lichfield District Council says the the money could be better spent elsewhere.
Members of the local authority backed an independent remuneration panel’s proposals to take their basic allowance up from £4,214 to £5,067 a year.
Those holding additional roles will also see changes to the additional amounts they receive.
|Role
|2024 allowance
|2025-26 indepdent remuneration panel proposal
|Basic allowance
|£4,214
|£5,067
|Leader
|£12,641
|£15,201
|Deputy leader
|£7,585
|£9,121 (payment currently for deputy leader/cabinet member shared role)
|Cabinet members
|£6,952
|£8,361
|Planning committee chair
|£6,320
|£7,089
|Planning committee vice-chair
|£1,589
|£1,772
|Regulatory and licensing committee chair
|£2,529
|£3,800
|Regulatory and licensing vice-chair
|£632
|£760
|Overview and scrutiny committee chair
|£2,529
|£5,067
|Overview and scrutiny committee vice-chair
|£632
|£1,013
|Audit committee chair
|(£1,589 payment of previously for chair role on audit and member standards committee)
|£3,040
|Audit committee vice-chair
|(£632 payment previously for vice-chair role on audit and member standards committee)
|£608
|Standards committee chair
|(£1,589 payment of previously for chair role on audit and member standards committee)
|£1,520
|Standards committee vice-chair
|(£632 payment previously for vice-chair role on audit and member standards committee)
|£304
|Chair of council
|£2,885
|£3,800
|Vice-chair of council
|£721
|£760
|Employment committee chair
|£1,589
|£1,520
|Employment committee vice-chair
|£632
|£304
|Principal opposition group leader
|£2,885 (principal minority group leader)
|£4,560
|Principal opposition group deputy leader
|£721 (principal minority group deputy leader
|£912
|Shadow cabinet members
|N/A
|£684
|Leader of minority opposition group (minimum five members)
|N/A
|£760
But Cllr Matthew Wallens, new Reform UK candidate for Curborough ward, said he had voted against the move
He added that he would donate the increase to local charities after disagreeing with the recommendations.
“I’m deeply disappointed by the decision to raise the allowance for district councillors at a time when so many people are struggling with the cost of living.
“It sends the wrong message when public money is handed to members – some of whom only turn up once in a blue moon – while families across our district are cutting back on essentials.
“I was the only councillor who voted against the allowance rise.
“I believe this money could be far better spent supporting frontline services or helping those in genuine need.
“As a matter of principle, I will be donating any extra allowance I receive as a result of this rise to local charities where it can actually make a difference.”
Tell you what else could be better spent, the money from having to hold a by-election as your colleague has already resigned from the county!