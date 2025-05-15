Lichfield District Council House
Lichfield District Council House

MEMBERS of Lichfield District Council have backed proposals to increase their allowances.

An independent remuneration panel had put forward a recommendation that the basic amount received by councillors would rise from £4,214 to £5,067 a year.

Those carrying out “special responsibilities” would also see changes to the additional allowance they receive too.

Role2024 allowance2025-26 proposal
Basic allowance£4,214£5,067
Leader£12,641£15,201
Deputy leader£7,585£9,121 (payment currently for deputy leader/cabinet member shared role)
Cabinet members£6,952£8,361
Planning committee chair£6,320£7,089
Planning committee vice-chair£1,589£1,772
Regulatory and licensing committee chair£2,529£3,800
Regulatory and licensing vice-chair£632£760
Overview and scrutiny committee chair£2,529£5,067
Overview and scrutiny committee vice-chair£632£1,013
Audit committee chair(£1,589 payment of previously for chair role on audit and member standards committee)£3,040
Audit committee vice-chair(£632 payment previously for vice-chair role on audit and member standards committee)£608
Standards committee chair(£1,589 payment of previously for chair role on audit and member standards committee)£1,520
Standards committee vice-chair(£632 payment previously for vice-chair role on audit and member standards committee)£304
Chair of council£2,885£3,800
Vice-chair of council£721£760
Employment committee chair£1,589£1,520
Employment committee vice-chair£632£304
Principal opposition group leader£2,885 (principal minority group leader)£4,560
Principal opposition group deputy leader£721 (principal minority group deputy leader£912
Shadow cabinet membersN/A£684
Leader of minority opposition group (minimum five members)N/A£760

Cllr Derick Cross, independent member for Alrewas and Fradley, was among those to welcome the recommendations in a report to a meeting of the district council this week.

He said:

“I have fought and argued for last six years for this to go to an independent panel to look at it for us – we should approve it and move on.”

Cllr Thomas Marshall, Conservative member for Armitage with Handsacre, paid tribute to the panel who had put together the report:

“I was once involved with this process about four years ago and I was struck by just how involved a process it is and how many man hours go into it .

“I think we only have to look at the report to realise that these three people have worked assiduously.

“We should be extremely grateful for their diligence and their determination to come to a conclusion.

“It’s been a while since we’ve taken the advice of the panel and I’m glad we’ve given them the recognition that they deserve.”

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Flossy
3 hours ago

Wonder what allownaces will be for new unitary council?? which is coming no matter what LDC/LCC do. LDC talk to themselves not the electorate. Time for change overdue

2
-2