COUNCILLORS have visited a local organisation to see how a grant is helping to run a new initiative.

MHA Communities’ first carers group session was held at Burntwood Library after receiving funding from the Better Burntwood fund.

Cllr Kathy Coe MBE and Cllr Di Evans visited to meet members and organisers.

The group meets from 10.30am to midday on the first Tuesday of the month at Burntwood Library.

Cllr Coe, chair of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“Any of us could become a carer without any warning – I have great admiration for those who take on this role. “I was so pleased that the time helped them so much that MHA Communities have now organised regular drop-ins so that they can meet together, share their experiences and offer each other support.”

Helen Dukes, community coordinator at MHA Communities, said:

“We had a great first carers meeting at Burntwood Library, which was well attended with everyone talking and supporting each other and looking forward to the next meeting. “We have secured funding to allow the group to continue for the next 12 months.”

For more information about the Carers Group, contact MHA Communities on 01543 674257 or email southstaffs@mha.org.uk.