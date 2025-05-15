A HOUSEBUILDER is offering a scheme helping key workers and members of the armed forces to buy a new home.

The initiative will see Redrow Midlands, which is currently building a development at Curborough Lakes on Watery Lane, offer up to £15,000 towards a new property.

The deposit scheme offers £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on a home and is available to people who work in sectors such as the NHS, education, the military, the fire service, probation service and prison service or who are foster carers.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director at Redrow Midlands, said:

“The dedication and courage in ensuring the safety of our nation is something we can’t thank the armed forces enough for, and we also greatly appreciate key workers and their dedication to helping our communities every single day. “Now we have an incentive that goes some way to showing our gratitude – a 5% armed forces and key worker deposit contribution, where we will give up to £15,000 towards a dream home. “The exclusive deposit contributions will help make home ownership more affordable and achievable for key workers and armed forces personnel so they can either start their journey of owning a home or upgrade to a new build that better fits their lives.”

More details on the scheme can be found on the Redrow website.