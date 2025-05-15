Lichfield City's Jamie Spiers and James Wilcock. Picture: Jim Wall
LICHFIELD City have learned their opponents for the new campaign as they step up to their highest ever league level.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side have been placed in the Northern Premier League Midlands after lifting the title in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

They will be one of four promoted teams, alongside Rugby Borough, St Neots Town and Bourne Town, while Mickleover and Basford United drop into the league after being relegated.

Meanwhile other moves will see Belper Town and Carlton Town switched across from other divisions at the same level.

The full line-up for the Northern Premier League Midlands will be:

AFC Rushden and Diamonds
Anstey Nomads
Basford United
Bedworth United
Belper Town
Boldmere St Michaels
Bourne Town
Carlton Town
Coleshill Town
Corby Town
Coventry Sphinx
Hinckley LR
Lichfield City
Long Eaton United
Loughborough Students
Mickleover
Racing Club Warwick
Rugby Borough
Shepshed Dynamo
St Neots Town
Sutton Coldfield Town
Wellingborough Town

