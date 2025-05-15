LICHFIELD City have learned their opponents for the new campaign as they step up to their highest ever league level.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side have been placed in the Northern Premier League Midlands after lifting the title in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

They will be one of four promoted teams, alongside Rugby Borough, St Neots Town and Bourne Town, while Mickleover and Basford United drop into the league after being relegated.

Meanwhile other moves will see Belper Town and Carlton Town switched across from other divisions at the same level.

The full line-up for the Northern Premier League Midlands will be:

AFC Rushden and Diamonds Anstey Nomads Basford United Bedworth United Belper Town Boldmere St Michaels Bourne Town Carlton Town Coleshill Town Corby Town Coventry Sphinx Hinckley LR Lichfield City Long Eaton United Loughborough Students Mickleover Racing Club Warwick Rugby Borough Shepshed Dynamo St Neots Town Sutton Coldfield Town Wellingborough Town