PUPILS at a Lichfield primary school are in the running for a national prize.

Youngsters at St Michael’s Primary School are among ten finalists in comic The Beano’s competition to find the funniest class.

Members of 1C made the final after submitting their joke:

What’s the cleverest school dinner? Maths potato

Now they need public votes to help them win the competition which could see them land prizes including an illustration of the class and their teacher, medals, a subscription to the comic for every pupil and a fun-filled Beano day.

People can vote for St Michael’s School’s entry online before 4pm tomorrow (16th May).