A LICHFIELD school is celebrating football success.

King Edward VI School’s first team took on Codsall in the county cup final, lifting the trophy after a 2-1 victory.

It capped a fine season which saw the team lose just one game during the campaign.

A spokesperson for the school said:

“Their friendship and support for one another on and off the pitch was what made this team so great. “They have been through so much on and off the pitch this year and their support for one another has never wavered.”