A CAMPAIGN to change the law around school minibuses has been welcomed to Parliament by a local MP.

Liz and Steve Fitzgerald, who lost their daughter Claire in a crash in November 1993, want to see measures introduced to ensure only qualified and professional drivers could transport students.

At present, schools have an exemption which means teachers are able to drive minibuses.

But at a Parliamentary event hosted by Sarah Edwards MP, they said no other family should experience their heartbreak.

Liz said:

“We were very honoured to be in Parliament and we thank Sarah for all her support. “After 32 years the situation has not changed. This is truly shocking. Claire wanted to be lawyer for disadvantaged children – and she would want us to fight for justice.”

Their campaign, which has been backed by teaching union NASUWT, calls for the removal of the exemptions for schools.

It comes after research found that one in four teachers had been pressured into driving a minibus without qualifications, while one in ten had been required to drive more than 50 miles after a full day of teaching.

Ms Edwards, whose Tamworth constituency covers areas including Whittington, Fazeley, Shenstone and Stonnall, said:

“No parent should ever be told that their child won’t be returning from school. But that’s exactly what happened 30 years ago when Liz and Steve Fitzgerald lost their daughter, Claire. Since then, they have bravely campaigned for change in her memory. “I’ve been supporting Liz and Steve since being elected with their campaign for change – and I’m pleased to bring them to Parliament to tell their story. “The research from NASUWT paints a disturbing picture of the reality teachers are facing – being forced to drive long distances after already exhausting workdays without the proper qualifications. This is unacceptable and must change.”