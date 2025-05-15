PLANS to convert recreational boat moorings in Armitage into residential ones have been rejected.

The change had been proposed for a 75 metre stretch of the Trent and Mersey Canal near the Ash Tree Inn on Rugeley Road.

It would have accommodated five or six narrowboats.

But Lichfield District Council refused planning permission over issues with access and concerns about the disposal of foul sewage and surface water drainage.

A decision notice said:

“The proposed development relies upon a shared access with an adjacent commercial skip hire operation, which generates significant heavy goods vehicle movements. “The co-existence of residential moorers with such an incompatible commercial use, within a constrained access and circulation space, would give rise to unacceptable conflicts, safety risks, and operational difficulties. “This arrangement would be inappropriate for the nature of residential occupation proposed and fails to ensure a high quality, safe, and inclusive

environment for future occupiers. “The application fails to provide adequate details in relation to foul sewage disposal and surface water drainage arrangements for the proposed residential use.”

