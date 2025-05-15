A TRADE union says it will “oppose with all legitimate means” any attempt to change workers’ terms and conditions at Staffordshire County Council, following Reform UK’s election win.

Nigel Farage’s party took control of the county council following a landslide victory in the elections on 1st May, winning 49 of the 62 seats in Staffordshire.

During a visit to the area on the following day, Mr Farage spoke of the need to cut “excesses of expenditure” in local government – and suggested that anyone working in climate change policy or DEI at the county council should “look for another job”.

He has also spoken of plans to end the practice of working from home at local councils.

Staffordshire Unison says it has had “increasing numbers of inquiries” at its branch office following the county council elections.

In a statement posted on Staffordshire Unison’s website, branch secretary Mike Vaughan said the union would engage with the ruling Reform group – but would stand against any bid to change terms and conditions.

Mr Vaughan said:

“We acknowledge the change of political control at our biggest employer, Staffordshire County Council, and will engage with the controlling group exactly as we have done previously with whichever political group has run Staffordshire County Council in recent years. “Staffordshire Unison will oppose with all legitimate means available any attempt by an employer to impose change on existing workplace terms and conditions which will hinder the ongoing efficiency of the excellent work already being provided by hardworking and underpaid local government workers on behalf of Staffordshire residents.”

Members of the Reform group on the county council have elected Tamworth councillor Ian Cooper as their group leader. He will be formally appointed council leader at a full council meeting on 22nd May.