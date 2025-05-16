BURNTWOOD will bid to lift the Staffordshire Intermediate Trophy for the fifth time this weekend.

They take on Willenhall in the final at Stafford RUFC tomorrow (17th May).

The sides met twice during the league season, with Josh Canning’s side victorious on both occasions as his side took runners-up spot in Counties 1 Midlands West (North).

However, the Sportsway side have been without match action since the end of the league season on 5th April, while Willenhall have participated in the Papa John Cup.

It will be Burntwood’s third final on the trot, having won the trophy in 2023 against Stafford, but they lost out to Newcastle (Staffs) by a single point last year.