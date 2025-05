A POLICE officer from Burntwood has appeared in court after being charged with sexual assault.

Alex Trusler, 35, was suspended by Staffordshire Police in September 2023 after the reports were received.

Following an investigation by the force’s Professional Standards Department he has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault on a female in 2022 and 2023.



Trusler appeared at Cannock Magistrates’ Court today (16th May) and is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on 13th June.