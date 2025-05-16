A NEW campaign has been launched to highlight a confidential therapy service for anyone affected by sexual assault.

The provision from Staffordshire Survive is available to all who are going through or have been through the criminal justice process.

Charlotte Almond, Chief Executive Officer at Staffordshire Women’s Aid, said many survivors of sexual abuse can feel uncertain about accessing pre-trial counselling:

“Some believe it might make them re-live traumatic experiences or interfere with the legal process. But these are myths. “At Staffordshire Survive, we have a team of qualified counsellors who can help support you on your journey to recovery.”

Commissioned by the Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, the Staffordshire Survive service first launched in 2020 and has supported thousands of people in their recovery since then.

Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner Dave Evans said:

“It’s so important that survivors can access support when they need it, whether they are going through the criminal justice process or not. “The Staffordshire Survive counselling service is free and confidential. I would encourage any survivor to use it if they need to.”

For more information about accessing the service call 0300 330 5959, email survive@staffordshirewomensaid.org or visit www.staffordshirewomensaid.org.