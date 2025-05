HAMMERWICH will look to make it four straight wins when they welcome Cannock this weekend.

A 94-run win over Penkridge last time out saw the Hammers remain as one of three unbeaten teams at the top of the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

Cannock, meanwhile, have suffered a more challenging start to their campaign, losing all three of their opening encounters.

Play gets underway tomorrow (17th May) at 12.30pm.