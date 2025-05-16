A NIGHT of competitive cuisine is coming to a local restaurant.

The Boat Inn’s Liam Dillon versus event will pit the venue’s owner against MasterChef winner Stuart Deeley on 28th May.

The pair will cook three courses each with diners then scoring the dishes so a winner can be crowned.

A spokesperson said:

“Since MasterChef, Stuart took on the role of head chef at Wilderness – and in 2021 he launched his own restaurant Smoke at Hampton Manor, earning three AA rosettes and a recommendation in the Michelin Guide.”

Tickets are £100 and can be booked online.