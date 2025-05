THE new civic leadership team has been installed at Lichfield City Council.

Cllr Claire Pinder Smith will be Mayor for the coming year, while Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins will be Deputy Mayor.

Completing the new civic team is Revd Ian Hayter, who was elected Sheriff of the City, following a proposal by Cllr Ann Hughes.

During their year in office, the Mayor and Sheriff will jointly host four events to raise money for their nominated charities – Lichfield Arts and Pathway Project.