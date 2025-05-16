A WORKING party will helping to give a green space in Whittington a spruce up this weekend.

The group will be removing weeds at Swan Meadow from 2.30pm to allow the poppies space to flourish.

A spokesperson said:

“We’ll be pulling up cleavers and also moving some more plants off the new paths into the beds.

“Please come and join in with our friendly team if you can spare an hour.

“Weeding the cleavers is done by hand, but some of the other weeds will need small spades, forks or trowels. Please bring if you have them, but we have some available.”