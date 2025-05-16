PROPOSALS to reconfigure Beacon Park’s 18-hole golf course into a nine-hole pitch and putt have been unveiled.

New padel courts has already been approved on part of the current facility, meaning changes were needed.

But a planning application said other factors had also led to the decision to cut back on the scale of the golf provision.

“The existing course has become under utilised due to excessive flooding of the lower half in winter months. “An application for padel courts on the north side of the application site has also recently been granted, meaning this will disrupt one of the existing holes. “Therefore it is an appropriate period for the course to be developed from 18 holes to a nine hole course. “Three additional pathways will also be constructed.”

