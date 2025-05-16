TWO new properties could be built on land in Stonnall if plans are approved.

The development has been earmarked for a plot south of The Farm House Church Road.

A planning statement said:

“The application proposal relates to an outline planning application for the erection of two detached dwellings. “The indicative site layout plan shows the erection of the properties, aligned so as to reflect the building line established by the neighbouring properties on either side. “A communal access with parking areas is shown in front of each property, with private gardens extending to the rear.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.