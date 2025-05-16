The proposals for the properties in Stonnall
The proposals for the properties in Stonnall

TWO new properties could be built on land in Stonnall if plans are approved.

The development has been earmarked for a plot south of The Farm House Church Road.

A planning statement said:

“The application proposal relates to an outline planning application for the erection of two detached dwellings.

“The indicative site layout plan shows the erection of the properties, aligned so as to reflect the building line established by the neighbouring properties on either side.

“A communal access with parking areas is shown in front of each property, with private gardens extending to the rear.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments