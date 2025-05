COMEDIAN Al Murray is bringing his show to the Lichfield Garrick.

The funnyman will bring The Pub Landlord’s Guv Island tour to the city theatre on 4th June.

A spokesperson for the Garrick said:

“Standing up so you don’t have to take it lying it down anymore, the Pub Landlord is back to make sense of the questions you probably already had the answers to.”

Tickets are £33.50 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.