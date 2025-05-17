A NEW campaign is urging local residents to stop and think before throwing items that could be recycled into their black bins.

Stickers will be put on bins in the coming weeks highlighting items such as paper, cardboard, plastic bottles, cans, glass bottles, tin foil, plastic pots, tubs and trays, and aerosols, that could be in their blue bin or bag instead.

It is part of a wider initiative led by Staffordshire County Council, with support from district and borough councils.

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“This is quite a simple campaign and a fantastic opportunity to help increase the amount of recycling and reduce waste collected in our district. “By asking people to stop and think before they throw recyclable items in their black bin, we are confident the campaign will help to boost recycling rates locally – remember every little bit helps save the planet.”

More details on what can go in recycling bins can be found on Lichfield District Council’s website.