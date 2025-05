CHASETOWN Women will look to add another trophy to the cabinet this weekend.

Jo Sheerin’s side have already wrapped up the league in their debut season, but will hope to add the Staffordshire Girls and Ladies Football League Vase tomorrow afternoon (18th May).

The tie against Whitchurch Alport will take place at The Scholars Ground at 2pm.

Admission is £4 adults with under 16s going free.