A LICHFIELD nursery has been rated ‘good’ by inspectors.

The Busy Bees site at Fosseway Gate received the grading in all areas.

In their report, Ofsted inspectors said staff helped youngsters transition into the nursery.

They said:

“Staff encourage new children to bring toys to the table, helping them to feel comfortable. Once children settle, staff gently remove the toys, guiding them to focus on the activity. This process eases their transition into the setting.

“They actively support children’s safety, health and wellbeing. For example, they teach children the importance of oral hygiene and handwashing. They explain how tucking in chairs and cleaning up spills help to keep everyone safe.

“Staff model positive behaviour and reinforce expectations calmly, encouraging children to think about why rules exist. They support children to take responsibility for their personal care, such as supporting babies in wiping their hands and putting on their own bibs.

“Children freely explore the garden, developing physical skills through activities such as digging in the mud kitchen, riding bicycles and using rockers. They squeeze sponges while bathing dolls, grip chunky crayons during mark making and use paintbrushes to recreate real artists’ work.

“These activities help to strengthen children’s hand muscles, developing the needed skills to hold cutlery and feed themselves.”