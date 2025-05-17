A MAGICAL puppet show for youngsters is coming to Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will welcome Shoe Baby on 6th June.

The show – aimed at children aged between two and six – is a sing-along adventure with a baby who takes to the sea and air in a shoe.

Produced by Long-Nose Puppets, it has been adapted from the book by Joyce Dunbar.

The 30 minute performance is followed by 20 minutes of play and fun, including a chance to meet the puppets.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Here at The Hub we believe that you’re never too young to engage with the arts. This this glittery adventure will delight our younger audiences – and their adults.”

Tickets are £14 adults and £10 children. For booking details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk or visit the venue in person.