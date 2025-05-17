POLICE are reminding parents to take extra care when leaving windows open in warm weather.

With temperatures soaring, officers say the risk of children falling from windows and balconies can increase.

Figures from the Child Accident Prevention Trust estimate that one child under five is admitted to hospital every day after falling from a building across England.

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Kirkland, from Staffordshire Police’s child protection unit, said:

“During the hotter months we regularly respond to a number of incidents where children have unfortunately fallen from open windows causing injuries. “There are a number of security measures you can take, from keeping beds and sofas away from windows to prevent climbing, to installing safety catches, locks or window restrictors. “Parents of young children who live in a home with balconies should keep youngsters away from them unless they are supervised and keep balcony doors locked when not in use.”