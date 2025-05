WHITTINGTON return to action this weekend as they welcome Pelsall 2nds.

They have won two and lost two so far this season in division two of the South Staffordshire County League.

Their last outing was a six-wicket defeat at Aldridge 2nds.

Pelsall, meanwhile, have a similar record to Alrewas with two wins from their four outings.

Play begins this afternoon (17th May) at 12.30pm.