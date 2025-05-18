CENTURIES from Callum Brodrick and Scott Elstone helped Hammerwich to a 165-run victory over Cannock.

After being sent in to bat first, the Hammers set a strong foundation to reach 70-2.

But the arrivals of Brodrick and Elstone saw the score race to 293-2 before the former was finally dismissed after being trapped lbw by Jamie Bye for 105.

Elstone followed not long after when he was stumped by Jacob Allen, but not before he’d accrued an impressive 136.

The home innings eventually closed on 330-7, with Bye being the pick of the Cannock bowlers to finish with figures of 3-78.

The visitors knew they needed to get off to a bright start if they were to have any chance of chasing the total down, but they got anything but with the first wicket falling after three balls Sajid Ahmadzai trapped Muhammad Sultan lbw.

His replacement Usamah Khan was then run out – a feat that was then repeated by Varun Bali to leave Cannock wobbling on 17-3.

Visiting captain Bye dug in to give his side hope before he went for 45 to leave his side on 131-7.

The wickets kept coming, with the innings eventually ended on 165 when Jacob Allen became the final wicket to fall after being caught by Elstone off the bowling of Brodrick.