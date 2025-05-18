WORK being carried out by firefighters to support the NHS will be among the topics discussed at a public meeting next week.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams and Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber will take part in the Fire Public Performance Meeting from 10am on Tuesday (20th May).

They will discuss the Falls Response and Home from Hospital teams, which work closely with the NHS to support vulnerable people.

Other issues on the agenda will include the values and culture of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the impact of new sustainable energy systems.

Commissioner Adams said:

“These meetings are an opportunity for the people of Staffordshire to hear directly from their Chief Fire Officer about the work underway to keep us all safe. “I’ll be asking him about what the service is doing to ensure it can continue to meet today’s evolving challenges, such as those presented by new battery and energy storage systems, as well as the preventative partnership work to protect the most vulnerable in our communities.”

The meeting will be streamed live online and can also be viewed afterwards.