A LICHFIELD business has highlighted how it will help support Government house building targets during a visit by a local MP.

Tippers welcomed Labour’s Dave Robertson and Brett Amphlett from the Builders Merchants Federation for a visit.

Directors Joe and Bill Tipper led a tour of the Lichfield branch, highlighting the materials which will help meet the target of 1.5million new homes.

Mr Robertson said:

“Tippers is a fantastic family-owned business that has been a cornerstone of our area for nearly 110 years. “It was great to visit their headquarters in Lichfield and see the wonderful work that Joe, Bill and the rest of the team are doing, both in Lichfield and across the West Midlands.”

Joe Tipper also used the visit to highlight concerns over changes to Inheritance Tax for the fifth-generation family-run business and the application of Business Property Relief that directly affects merchants like Tippers.

The Chancellor is capping the tax relief at £1million, with Inheritance Tax charged at 20% on the value of the business in excess of this £1million threshold.

Mr Tipper explained that Rachel Reeves’ changes meant the landscape was a challenging one.

“We were happy to welcome Dave and show him how Tippers has evolved since we began in 1916. “It is pleasing to have our MP take an interest in local businesses like ours and offering insight and support to help Midlands’ businesses to flourish and grow. “Running a successful business is far harder now than it was back when Tippers started. The burden of regulation and taxation on today’s owners makes it more difficult and time-consuming to be a financially stable business, offering good jobs and investing in the communities in which we operate.”