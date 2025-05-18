LOCAL businesses are in the running for the Midlands Food Drink and Hospitality Awards.

The shortlist features a host of local outlets, with The Sidings Tea Room at Chasewater Railway up for Afternoon Tea Establishment of the Year, while Cafe Fika is nominated for the Independent Coffee Shop of the Year title and Cigno or The Angel Inn could take the People’s Choice crown.

Meanwhile, Michael Blades from Upstairs by Tom Shepherd has been named as a finalist in the Chef of the Year category, while Cooker Hoop Creative Ltd is up for Food/Drink Festival of the Year.

People can vote for their favourites online at www.mfdhawards.co.uk/vote-now.