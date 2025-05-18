BEACON Park will play host to a special night celebrating the best of disco.

The Limelight Orchestra will reimagine the anthems of the 70s on 5th September.

The 40-piece live band will be joined by live singers for the “glittering celebration of disco”.

The night will also feature DJ sets from Norman Jay MBE, Chris Walton and Lee Duffy.

A spokesperson said:

“This isn’t just another concert – it’s a symphonic party like no other. “With dazzling live vocalists, dancers lighting up the stage and the iconic sounds of disco brought to life through lush orchestral arrangements, Pure Disco Classical invites audiences of all ages to experience the golden era of groove in a whole new way. “This is classical music infused with all the sparkle, energy and rhythm of a full-blown disco. “With a wide variety of food and drink available, including options to suit every taste, the event promises to be a feast for the senses all set against the beautiful open-air surroundings of Beacon Park. “This is a family-friendly event, welcoming all generations to come together and celebrate the music that defined a decade. Whether you’re twirling with your children, dancing the night away with friends, or reliving your disco glory days, Pure Disco Classical is an event that will leave lasting memories.”

For ticket details click here.