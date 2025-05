A WALKING challenge has helped to raise more than £1,400 for charity.

John Skrodelis is aiming to step up by covering 100 miles around Burntwood this month.

He is raising money for Cancer Research UK – and has already covered 70 miles.

John said:

“We all know someone who cancer has affected, so I decided to do the Walk 100 Miles Challenge to help raise money.”

People can donate via an online fundraising page.