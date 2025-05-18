A STRONG batting performance wasn’t enough for Whittington as they were beaten at home by Pelsall 2nds.

After opting to bat first, the hosts piled on 123 runs before the first wicket fell when Sameer Hussain was trapped lbw by Finn Fletcher for 41.

Fellow opener Shazad Malik hit a fine 96 off 103 balls, but saw his innings ended after a catch by Alex Jones from Ashton Quinn’s bowling to leave the score on 209-4.

Captain Martin Weston added 67 as Whittington made it to 289-6 from their 50 overs.

Pelsall’s task looked to be a tough one as they fell to 41-2, but Thomas Peace’s 100 and Jones’ 107 not out helped their side pass the total for the loss of just three wickets.