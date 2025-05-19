ALREWAS suffered a second successive defeat as they fell to a 28-run defeat in their home clash with Spondon.

The Herons were sent into the field first, but found the visitors a tough nut to crack as they climbed to 164 before both openers were eventually removed.

William Hodgkinson claimed a second victim with the ball to leave Spondon on 169-3, but the middle order held firm to push the total to 276-7 from their 50 overs.

The Alrewas response could off to a struggling start with Gareth Wooley departing without scoring – and the innings looked to be a short-lived one as the score moved to 137-6.

A fine 71 for Hodgkinson and a knock of 41 by Sam van Daesdonk gave the Herons renewed hope, but the departure of the former on 251-9 dampened any hopes of a comeback.

The innings eventually ended on 260 all out when Craig Swinfield was removed on 23.