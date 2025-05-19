THE two sides may have finished at opposite ends of the league, but it was Willenhall who defied the form book end Burntwood’s hopes of lifting the Staffs Intermediate Trophy.

Josh Canning’s men huffed and puffed throughout against a resolute defence, but only recorded one try of the consolation variety at the end of the contest whereas their opponents took their opportunities to cross the line four times.

A six week lay-off may have told on Burntwood, but a lack of discipline definitely did.

Having gone all season with hardly any cards, they were issued with four yellows in this game as Willenhall scored three tries when they had the numerical advantage.

Burntwood received the kick-off and began in adventurous fashion trying to run the ball out of their own 22, but handling errors combined with penalty awards allowed their opponents to dominate the opening ten minutes. However, they went unrewarded including a missed shot at goal from 30 metres.

The Sportsway side’s first attack earned a penalty and a yellow card for the opposition’s number 12 who obstructed a quick tap and go by Brett Taylor. During his absence play remained in the 22, but Dan Clement in the left corner and Aidan Barker in the right corner were both crowded out to keep the game scoreless.

Kian Carter’s kick return on 27 minutes led to a penalty award and Taylor broke the deadlock with a successful effort from 30 metres to put his side three points up.

However, a Willenhall break out from their own half saw Burntwood’s first yellow card with Billy Fisher being deemed to have committed a high tackle.

It took just three minutes for his absence to be exposed when the opposing full back hit the line at pace following a scrum to race away to the posts for a converted try.

For a brief period, Burntwood went down to 13 as skipper Canning joined Fisher in the sin bin, but they still camped in the opposition 22 with Taylor just being denied a score in the corner.

It remained 7-3 for the start of the second period – but no sooner had Fisher and Canning returned to the field than Burntwood lost Barker to a yellow, followed shortly afterwards by Reece Elliott.

Again, Willenhall took advantage by stretching the ball wide to squeeze over in the right corner for an unconverted try on 56 minutes.

Barker returned, but before Elliott did so the opposition scored a crucial third try on 68 minutes. A break away down the right wing from deep inside their own half was finished off with a neat inside pass for a try under the posts.

Burntwood continued to pressure the opposition right across the try line from close range going into the final ten minutes, but Willenhall resisted and then went coast to coast for a breakaway try and conversion to seal their victory.

In time added on, Hal Gozukucuk, who worked tirelessly throughout, set up one final attack which ended with Elliott forcing his way over for a try, but there was barely time to restart the game and Willenhall could begin their celebrations.