LICHFIELD Cathedral will be the setting for a concert by the Johns’ Boys Welsh Male Voice Choir.

The group, who were semi-finalists in the 2023 edition of Britain’s Got Talent, will perform in the city on 14th June.

After winning fans on the TV talent contest with their rich harmonies on pop hits and choral classics, the choir has gone on to make appearances across the country.

The show will feature songs including Calum Scott’s Biblical, Welsh hymn Calon Lan and Ennio Morricone’s Nella Fantasia.

Despite shooting to stardom on the ITV series, the group had already tasted success after being crowned Choir of the World at the Llangollen International Music Festival in 2019 – the first British male choir to win the award.

Aled Phillips, artistic director and conductor, said:

“As a group of men from all walks of life and a wide range of ages, it’s an incredible honour to be on this extraordinary journey, performing to sold-out audiences in some of the most prestigious venues across the UK. “Each show is a celebration of the music we love to sing, and the chance to connect with audiences through such a wide variety of genres makes every performance truly special. “Audiences can look forward to a rich mix of traditional classics, powerful opera, show-stopping musical numbers and current chart-topping hits, all delivered with the unique sounds and passion that defines Johns’ Boys.”

For ticket details click here.